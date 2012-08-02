Lake Charles man accused of aggravated sexual battery and rape

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 18, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Karl E. Yancy, 27, of Lake Charles, sexually abusing a female, beginning in 2009 when the girl was 9 years old.

Further investigation revealed over the past 3 years, Yancy had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on numerous occasions, and also forcefully raped her.

On Aug. 1, Yancy was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of aggravated rape.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $300,000.

CPSO Detective Trey Thomas is the lead investigator on this case.