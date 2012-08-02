Sulphur woman facing 21 counts of obtaining CDS by fraud

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles -- On August 1, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice detectives arrested Kristina M. Lyons, 41, 3550 Carlyss Drive, Sulphur, who was employed at a local ophthalmology clinic, for obtaining CDS by fraud.

An investigation revealed over the past 2 months, Lyons obtained over 315 hydrocodone pills by calling out numerous prescriptions to local pharmacies without the ophthalmologist's authorization.

Lyons was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 21 counts of prohibited acts all schedules.

Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $10,500.

CPSO VICE Detective Chris Romero is the lead investigator on this case.