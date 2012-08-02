CPSO arrests two for theft at Wal-Mart

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA -- On July 31, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Wal-Mart Supercenter located on North Highway 171 in Lake Charles, in reference to a theft.

Deputies were advised by a Wal-Mart security team member that a woman, later identified as Tangice D. Houghton, 31, 907 Nona Street, Leesville, was captured on surveillance video leaving the store pushing a grocery cart with three stolen flat screen televisions, valued at over $1,750. Houghton pushed the cart with the stolen televisions to her car in the store parking lot, placed them inside, and left the property heading north on Highway 171.

While conducting further investigation at the store, deputies were advised a customer reported two i-Pads, valued at over $1,150, were missing from the customer service area. Upon reviewing the surveillance video, deputies discovered a customer gave the two i-pads to customer service in order to exchange them. The i-Pads were placed on the counter with the receipt lying on top of them and when the clerk was not looking, a woman, later identified Taniko D. Jordan, 35, 13943 Maleewan Lane, Sugarland, Texas, approached the customer service counter, picked up the i-Pads and left the store.

While patrolling the area, a deputy spotted the car described by the security team member at the intersection of Highway 171 and Highway 3059, and conducted a traffic stop.

When the deputy approached the car, he spoke with Jordan, who was the driver of the car, and Houghton, who was a passenger, and after receiving consent from Jordan, the deputy conducted a search of the car and discovered the two stolen i-Pads in the back seat, but no televisions located in the car.

After further investigation, deputies discovered after stealing the televisions from the store, Houghton traveled to the area of Old Highway 171 and placed the stolen televisions in a field.

All stolen items were recovered by deputies and returned to the store.

Houghton and Jordan were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center. Houghton is charged with theft over $1,500; and Jordan is charged with theft over $500. Houghton's bond was set at $2,500; and Jordan's bond was set at $2,500.

CPSO Deputy Nathan McKee is the arresting deputy on this case.

