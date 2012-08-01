Sulphur man arrested in Orange bank robbery

A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Capital One Bank on 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

James Hunter Bergeron, 22, has been charged with robbery.

According to the Orange Police Department, the arrest came on Tuesday after detectives investigated a tip.

Orange authorities say that Bergeron was located and arrested in Sulphur with the assistance of the Sulphur Police Department.

Orange authorities told KPLC on Wednesday that Bergeron is in Calcasieu Parish awaiting extradition to Orange.

