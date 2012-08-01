Five arrests made in Fall Street murder, another still sought

Top row from left: Justin Duncan, Devontea Fontenot and Sade Jacob; Bottom row from left: Krisjuana Bellow, Desmond Henry and Douglas Clifton (Source: LCPD)

Another arrest in the investigation into the Fall Street murder has been made.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, Desmond Henry, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another man, 27-year-old Douglas Clifton, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., is still sought in the case, however.

Henry was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

On Wednesday, four arrests were made in the June 25 shooting of 31-year-old Domingo Elizalde MiJangos, who was found shot in a home at 734 Fall Street.

Detectives on Wednesday said that on Monday, they began receiving information that led to obtaining warrants for Henry and Clifton, as well as Justin Jamar Duncan, 23, of Lake Charles; Devontea Deon Fontenot, 20, of Lake Charles; Sade Jacob, 22, of Sulphur; and Krisjuana Bellow, 19, of Lake Charles, in connection to the shooting.

Charges for Duncan, Henry, Fontenot and Clifton are first-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The charge for Jacob is accessory after the fact.

The charge against Bellow is obstruction.

Bonds in the case are as follows:

Duncan: $800,000;

Fontenot: $300,000;

Henry: $300,000;

Clifton: $300,000;

Jacob: $25,000; and

Bellow: $5,000.

Authorities say that Duncan, Fontenot, Henry and Clinton have criminal records.

Duncan has previously been charged with contributing to delinquency of juveniles, aggravated robbery, second-degree robbery, simple burglary/theft, possession of stolen things, multiple drug and traffic charges. Duncan, police say, was also convicted of simple robbery in February.

Fontenot has previously been charged with burglary and possession of marijuana. Authorities say he previously pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of marijuana.

Henry has previously been charged with obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer, possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of cocaine and a traffic charge.

Clifton, authorities say, have charges out of Arizona to include narcotics and traffic charges. Authorities say records reflect that he pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics for sale in 2007, possession of a weapon used in drug offense in 2007 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007.

Authorities say that Jacobs and Bellow do not have records.

