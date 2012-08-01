Chick-fil-A business booming despite marital controversy

The Chick-fil-A controversy came to the forefront once again Wednesday as Mike Huckabee declared it national Chick-fil-A day, this coming after comments from President Dan Cathy upset gay and lesbian groups nationwide.

Cathy said he supported the "biblical definition of a family unit," and now he is the center of controversy nationwide. But supporters say Cathy didn't speak out against gays and lesbians nor did he discriminate against him. Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee declared Wednesday national Chick-fil-A day.

"In response, we just opened up, staffed up, and just said hey, whoever comes, we're happy to serve," said David Griffin, owner of the Nelson Road location.

Customers responded in full force.

"There are many organizations and groups in this country that strive to make a statement for what they believe and this is a small way that I can make a statement for what I believe," said customer Ethan Miller.

Miller was just one of many customers entering and exiting the doors of Chick-fil-A on Nelson Road in Lake Charles on Wednesday.

"It's very evident that we're getting a lot of positive feedback from the community, and we're just grateful for it," Griffin said.

Despite much opposition nationwide, locally it doesn't seem that Chick-fil-A has met much opposition.

"We've had some folks voice some concerns and some comments, but we welcome any comments," said Griffin. "We definitely want to respect people's beliefs and values."

Customer Cindy Sutherlin says she supports Cathy's statements and felt it was important to show that by eating lunch there.

"I have a strong belief in his system and standing up for his religious beliefs, as every individual has the right to do," Sutherlin said.

Griffin said he also supports Cathy, saying that Cathy does not discriminate against employees or workers and neither does he.

"Anybody who walks in, regardless of race, color, creed, sexual orientation, beliefs, I don't care," Griffin said. "I'm here to serve, whoever walks in."

Critics of Chick-fil-A have now organized a response to Wednesday with a "Kiss Mor Chiks" day for Friday. Same sex couples are planning to kiss each other at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.

We made several attempts to contact local gay and lesbian groups, but our calls were not returned.

