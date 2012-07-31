Tuesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC News..

Firefighters say a fire at a daycare on the corner of First Avenue and Craft Street in Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon could have been so much worse.Fire officials on the scene said that all the children and employees were evacuated to safety.The fire appears to have started in a bedroom, according to officials.

In Texas, a tea party-backed candidate has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Ted Cruz defeated Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in the runoff. Cruz advances to the November election to succeed retiring Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison. The race was seen as a national test of the tea party's influence.

