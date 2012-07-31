Lake Charles firefighters respond to fire at daycare

It was not a big fire by any means but it could have been tragic beyond measure. Lake Charles firefighters responded to a house fire on the corner of 1st Avenue and Craft Street. According to fire officials the home operated as a daycare.

"We got here and we seen one room was fully involved so we got a crew in there pretty quick and put it out. Thanks to the daycare for following procedure. They got all the children out so everybody ended up safe and got the fire out in a timely manner," said Captain Casey LeBlanc, Lake Charles Fire Department.

Daycare workers were two shaken up to go on camera, but we're told 10 children and two workers were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said the fire started in one of the back bedrooms but is still under investigation to determine the exact cause.

A total of eight fire trucks responded and while firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire - the damage had already been done.

"The fire room is pretty bad they have significant smoke damage throughout the house. The structure is still savable," said LeBlanc.

We've since learned the home is a duplex and that the local American Red Cross was also on the scene to offer temporary housing, food, clothing and medication for the residents.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.