Lovett opens Acadiana Center for the Arts' season

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Lyle Lovett brings his Large Band and a little bit of old-school country music to Lafayette to kick off the Acadiana Center for the Arts' 2012 season.

Lovett performs Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. to open the center's All-Star Series.

This is Lovett's second performance at the James D. Moncus Theater. In 2010, he and his 17-piece band performed and event organizers say he will return to the intimate 300-seat venue this year to perform classic songs and some from his newly released 13th solo album, "Release Me."

Tickets range from $100 to $150 and go on sale Wednesday for AcA members and Aug. 7 to the general public.

For tickets, visit AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org, or call the box office at 337-233-7060.

