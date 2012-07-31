Vernon Narcotics Task Force makes drug arrests

Vernon Parish authorities have announced numerous arrests by the Vernon Narcotics Task Force.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, on July 16, officers responded to a complaint of a possible methamphetamine lab at a home on Buddy Hall Road.

Upon agents' arrival, contact was made with 30-year-old Derek McElhiney of Leesville.

Craft said agents approached McElhiney while he was in a vehicle parked at the residence.

Craft said McElhiney consented to a search of his vehicle and agents located drug paraphernalia. He was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craft said while at the home, agents also made contact with 22-year-old Alexandra Hall, of Anacoco, and 21-year-old Laci Adair, of Zwolle, who were at the home.

Agents received permission to search and while executing the search, Craft said they located methamphetamine.

Hall and Adair were charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.

Bonds were set at $15,000 each.

Hall posted bond and was released. Adair remains in the parish jail with a hold for the Fisher Police Department.

Craft is also reporting the arrest of 25-year-old Clarence Graham Jr., of Leesville.

Graham is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and driving with an expired driver's license.

Craft said Graham was arrested while at McDonald's Restaurant on Fort Polk's Entrance Road.

Bond was set at $ 8,664. Graham remains in the parish jail.

Craft said Graham's arrest was the result of a joint operation between the Task Force and agents from the Criminal Investigations Division from Fort Polk.

Also arrested:

-- Michael S. Moore, 55, of Rosepine. Moore was arrested following a traffic stop near Rosepine. Craft said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Moore's vehicle. Craft said agents obtained a warrant to search Moore's home where additional drug paraphernalia was found. Moore was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, exceeding a safe speed, disobeying a stop sign and violation of the open container law. Bond was set at $5,373. He posted bond and was released.

-- Tyrone Marshall, 22, of Leesville. Craft said Marshall was arrested following a traffic stop on La. 467. Marshall was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of speeding, one count of driving with suspended license and one count of distribution of crack cocaine. Bond was set at $25,553. Marshall remains in the parish jail.

