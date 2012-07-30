Emergency road closure on Old Spanish Trail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Emergency road closure on Old Spanish Trail

The following is from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

Old Spanish Trail located in Ward 4 is closed to traffic between Coach Williams Drive and Post Oak due to fallen utility poles.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the closure is expected to last until approximately 10 p.m. Monday. Crews are working to remove the fallen poles.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route if needed.

Powered by Frankly