Suspect sought for 2nd degree robbery in Lake Charles

LCPD is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery, that happened on the intersection of Goos Street and Winterhalter Street in Lake Charles.

According to LCPD, they received a call on Sunday around 3 a.m. regarding a robbery where a victim was attacked. The investigation by LCPD later revealed that Michael Jack is a suspect involved in the robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained during the incident. Their condition is unknown.



Jack is wanted for second degree robbery and illegal possession of stolen things.

His bond is set at $360,000.

Anyone with information on this crime and Jack's location should call Lake Charles Police Department at (337) 491-1311.

