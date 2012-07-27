Sulphur man suspected of cruelty to a juvenile

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 15, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were dispatched to the home of Joseph A. Thompson, 53, Sulphur, in reference to a complaint regarding the living conditions of the house.

Upon arrival, detectives discovered an 8-year-old boy living in the house under extremely foul living conditions. The boy appeared to be dirty, as if he had not been bathed in several days and was wearing clothing that did not fit.

During further investigation, detectives discovered a sparse amount of food, a strong odor of stagnant food, and also trash and animal feces spread throughout the home. Detectives also observed 15 animals living in the home, including a kitten that had a litter of kittens in the kitchen cabinet.

On July 24, Thompson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The child was removed from the home and placed with family members.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $25,000.

CPSO Detective Trey Thomas is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.