Thursday Nightcast Headlines

It's been two years since an elderly man was robbed and beaten to death outside of the Lunch Box restaurant on Broad Street, and still no answers to who's responsible for his death.

A man has come forward claiming he was "Victim 2" in the Jerry Sandusky case. Victim 2 was the boy seen being assaulted by Sandusky in the Penn State football team's showers in 2001. His attorneys say the man may sue the university for not having done more to stop Sandusky. They also have released a pair of voicemails recorded last year, in which a man who is purported to be Sandusky expresses his love for their client.

