Crews work train derailment near Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Railroad crews are working a train derailment on PPG Drive near Westlake.

Officials said three cars jumped the track near PPG Drive and Pete Manena Road. The cars were empty.

No injuries were reported.

