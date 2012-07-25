Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from 7 News..

So far this year,13 meth labs have been discovered in Calcasieu Parish, eight in Sulphur. But both Sulphur Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say Sulphur does not have a meth problem, just good watch dogs.

The University of Colorado, Denver is confirming that it received a suspicious package that it has turned over to authorities. But it won't say what's in it or who sent it. News outlets have reported that James Holmes, the former graduate student accused of the deadly Colorado movie theater shooting, sent a notebook to the university with scribblings of stick figures being shot.

