Most retail purchases exempt from state sales tax this weekend

Louisiana shoppers can make purchases free of the 4 percent state sales tax on most retail items during the 2012 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday, slated Friday, Aug. 3, and Saturday, Aug. 4.

According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the exemption applies to the first $2,500 of the purchase price of each eligible item.

Officials say the sales tax exemption applies to "individual items of tangible personal property" under the following conditions:

• The customer buys and accepts delivery of eligible property;

• The customer places property on layaway;

• The customer acquires property that was previously placed on layaway; or

• The customer places an order for immediate delivery, even if delivery must be delayed, provided that the customer has not requested delayed shipment.

Local sales taxes apply unless the local taxing authority allows its own exemption.

Officials say the sales tax holiday does not apply to:

• Vehicles subject to license and title

• Meals prepared for consumption on premises or to-go

• Taxable services such as hotel occupancy, laundry services, printing services, telecommunication services, the furnishing of cold storage space, leases or rentals of tangible personal property, repairs to tangible personal property, and admission to athletic, amusement, or recreational facilities or events

Officials encourage shoppers to retain receipts for school supplies, uniforms and educational equipment required by schools. These expenses may be eligible for tax deductions on 2012 Louisiana Individual Income Tax Returns due May 15, 2013. To claim the deductions, you must be able to claim the student as a dependent on your state individual income tax return, and you must be able to provide documentation for the expenses.

For more information about the 2012 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/taxholiday.

