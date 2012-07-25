Man suspected of writing old checks to purchase lawn equipment

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 19, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Harlow Lawnmower Repair & Sales in Lake Charles and Louisiana Power Equipment & ATV in Sulphur in reference to Mitchell P. Vincent, 30, of Lake Charles, using worthless checks to purchase lawn equipment.

After speaking with employees of the two businesses, deputies discovered Vincent purchased two weed trimmers and an Echo blower, with a combined value of over $1,000, by writing checks from an account that had been closed for over a year.

During further investigation it was learned the new tools were pawned at a local pawn shop and were recovered by detectives.

On July 24, Vincent was arrested on and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of theft under $500; and one count of theft over $500.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $7,500.

CPSO Detective Glenn Lowery is the lead investigator on this case.