Leesville residents arrested in theft of trailer, tools

Two Leesville residents have been arrested in the theft of a utility trailer and tools from a job site in Vernon Parish.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, 38-year-old Cody Wheeler and 24-year-old Alice Paddy Dailey are facing charges in the case, which stems from an October 2011 complaint.

Dailey was arrested in March, however, Wheeler eluded authorities until Wednesday when he was taken into custody at a Sulphur home through a joint operation between the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.

Craft said on Oct. 26, 2011, deputies and detectives were called to a job site on Hickory Ridge Road in response to the thefts.

Deputies located the trailer on Fletcher Road. Craft said it appeared someone had attempted to burn it and large amount of tools had been removed from within the trailer.

Dailey was arrested March 15 following an investigation. She was charged with theft over $1,500, criminal conspiracy, unauthorized use of a moveable, criminal trespassing and simple arson.

Bond was set at $35,550. Craft said she posted bond and was released.

Craft said authorities made numerous attempts to locate Wheeler but learned that he had fled the state. He said authorities later learned that Wheeler traveled to various states, including Tennessee.

Craft said Wheeler was taken into custody Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on two counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of theft over $1,500, one count of simple arson, one count of criminal trespassing, one count of unauthorized use of a moveable and one count of operation of a clandestine laboratory. Wheeler's bond was set at $77,500.

