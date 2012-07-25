Lake Charles man arrested in home invasion

The Lake Charles Police Department is reporting the arrest of a Lake Charles man for a home invasion at the Wilshire Apartments on 5th Avenue.

According to a news release from Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus, on Monday at 2:15 a.m., authorities were notified that there had been a home invasion at the apartments at 4245 5th Avenue.

Kraus said subsequently, officers also detected a vehicle burglary on 5th Avenue at the Cypress Apartments at 4249 5th Avenue involving the same suspect.

Kraus said that the victims reported that they were awakened to find an intruder in their home.

The victims were able to deter the suspect, forcing him to flee their home, Kraus said.

The victims then called authorities and gave a detailed description of the man.

Kraus said officers arrived, searched the area and located a man matching the victims' description.

The man, 24-year-old Coty Fontenot, of Lake Charles, was arrested following further investigation, Kraus said.

Kraus said in addition to the home invasion charge, Fontenot has been charged in the vehicle burglary.