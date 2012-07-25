Authorities seek public’s help in bike theft case

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bike theft case.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus, on July 18, at about 6:59 p.m., a black subject entered a garage on the 700 block of Jefferson Drive and removed a men's 26-inch, orange "Next" bike. The model is "LaJolla."

Surveillance video from the home captured the suspect's image, according to Kraus.

Those with information in the case can contact Detective Lt. D. Anders.

