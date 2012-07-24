Two facing charges in Beauregard meth lab bust

Beauregard authorities have made two arrests in what they are describing as a sophisticated meth lab operation in the parish.



Jamey L. Trahan, 36, of Sulphur, and Annissa Ann Peavy, 40, of DeRidder, are both facing charges of creation of a clandestine lab and illegal carrying of weapons in addition to other related charges.



Both have been jailed on $100,000 bond.



According to a news release from Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler, the two were arrested Saturday at a residence south of DeRidder off U.S. 171.



Toler said members of the parish's Narcotics Task Force and the Special Operations Group executed a search arrant at the location after receiving information about its operation.



Toler said agents discovered several active labs inside the home and several inactive labs outside.



According to Toler, Special Operations Commander Dale Sharp said in his over two decades on the parish force, he has not encountered a similar situation.



"Sharp reported that in addition to a state-of-the-art surveillance system, an elaborate ventilation system was installed to filter the air over the systems," Toler wrote in the release.



Toler said a meth lab, although very simplistic in design, contains chemicals that when mixed together, become very volatile. He said special Hazmat teams were notified to clear the property.

