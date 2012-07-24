Two area schools not on state voucher list

Two area schools are not on the state's approved list for student vouchers, according to information released Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The schools, Eternity Christian in Westlake and BeauVer Christian Academy in DeRidder, were not among the schools listed on the state's "approved tuition and fees" list.

St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School and Our Lady's School, both in Calcasieu, however, are on the state list.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) officials on Tuesday adopted the state's proposed accountability system and criteria for nonpublic school participation in the Louisiana Scholarship Program.

Education officials, in a departmental news release, said the criteria will serve as a "common bar for performance among all schools and swift consequences if programs do not achieve."

State Education Superintendent John White also provided an update on the ongoing process of student choice and assignment, announcing that the state has initially extended 5,600 scholarship offers to students to participate in the program.

