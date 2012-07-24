3 arrested in connection with armed robbery at store

Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Lake Charles convenience store.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, on June 20, two black males entered the Dollar Wise store at 2347 Gerstner Memorial Drive. Authorities say the men were armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Keymoni Lepaul Bellard, 19, of 401 Gelpi Drive in Lake Charles, and Trey Demarcus Rosamore, 18, of 1300 N. Adams in Lake Charles.

Additionally, according to authorities, as officers were investigating Bellard, his mother, 37-year-old Kimberly Bellard Yokum, of 401 Gelpi Drive in Lake Charles, attempted to conceal evidence concerning the case.

Yokum was charged with obstruction of justice.

