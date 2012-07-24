Lake Charles man facing sex offender registration charges

A Lake Charles man is facing charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, in June, authorities were notified by the Texas Department of Public Safety that 52-year-old Paul L. Landry Jr. failed to register within their jurisdiction after his release from prison.

Texas authorities advised detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) that Landry was possibly living in the parish.

Detectives located Landry, of 607 S. Cherry Street, on June 26 and arrested him for failure to register as a sex offender.

Landry was released from the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 16 on $35,000 bond, however, authorities say he failed to register with the Sheriff Office's Sex Offender Unit within three days as required by law.

Authorities re-arrested Landry on July 20 on an additional count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond in the case was set at $3,000.

Authorities say Landry was released from the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville in 2010 after serving time on a 2008 conviction of illegal restraint of a victim under the age of 17, stemming from a case in Fort Worth, Texas.

Under law, Landry was required by law to notify the Texas jurisdiction of his plan to move to Calcasieu Parish and then required to register here within three days of his move.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.