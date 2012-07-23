Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

Penn State won't be able to cut funding from other sports to pay a $60 million fine levied by the NCAA as punishment for the football program's child sex abuse scandal. That's specifically prohibited by the NCAA. Penn State plans to pay the fine in five annual installments of $12 million.

Family and friends gathered on the Lake Charles lakefront tonight to remember Christopher Rollins. He was one of the two men who died after their boat overturned Friday during a fishing trip.

