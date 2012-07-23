Seatbelt checkpoint slated Friday in Calcasieu

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint Friday in an undisclosed location in the parish.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said according to National Highway Traffic Safety statistics, seatbelts save over 13,000 lives each year.

"Studies and statistics make it clear that buckling up is very important for your safety," Mancuso said. "Under Louisiana law, drivers and passengers in a moving vehicle are required to wear their seatbelts, greatly improving the chances of surviving a crash and reducing severity of injuries that may occur."

The checkpoints are funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

