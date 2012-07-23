Calcasieu residents urged to dispose of storm debris at centers

Calcasieu Parish residents are being asked to dispose of recent storm-related debris at the parish's two Solid Waste Convenience Centers.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Public Works Department officials say the centers are only for residential use.
Commercial and industrial waste is prohibited.
The centers are open Thursday through Monday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at the following locations:
Public Works – East
East Maintenance Facility
5500 B. Swift Plant Road
Lake Charles
Public Works – West
West Maintenance Facility
2915 Post Oak Road
Sulphur
Officials say that residents living in unincorporated areas of the parish who are unable to bring storm debris to the Solid Waste Convenience Centers are encouraged to place items on the right-of-way of their property for collection.
Vegetative and non-vegetative debris should be separated and bundled into two different piles when possible.
Officials say that vegetative debris piles should not exceed 6-feet in length. In addition, limbs should not be larger than 4-inches in diameter.
For more information, call Public Works at 337-721-3700.
