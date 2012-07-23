Authorities working scene of overturned tanker in Westlake

Authorities are at the scene of an overturned gasoline tanker near the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail in Westlake.
Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said the accident happened around 2 p.m. today and involved only the tanker, which overturned in a ditch.
Anderson said no injuries were reported, but an emergency services unit is at the scene as a precaution.
The tanker's product is being transported to another tanker, Anderson said.
No leakage has been reported.
