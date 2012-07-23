13-year-old arrested following bomb threat at Lake Charles store

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday after authorities say she called the Dollar General store at 5725 La. 14 in Lake Charles and made a bomb threat.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the store around 11:30 a.m. after an employee received the threat through a telephone call.

The store was evacuated and a search was conducted.

Nothing was found.

Authorities say the girl admitted to calling the store and placing the threat because "she was bored."

The girl was booked into the parish's Juvenile Detention Center and faces one charge of communication of a false bomb threat.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.