Lafayette teacher accused of sexual conduct with student

The following is a Press Release from the Lafayette Police Department:

On July 19, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Lafayette Police were called to the Lafayette Parish School Board regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher employed with LPSS.

Investigators discovered that Blaine Peltier, 30, of Lafayette had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. T

he relationship occurred between March and July of 2012. Peltier teaches at a high school within Lafayette Parish where the victim attends school.

Peltier was arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct Between Educator and Student. The case remains under investigation.