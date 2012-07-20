Man suspected of 2 robberies turns himself in

A man who authorities said robbed a house and business on July 19 turned himself in.

According to LCPD on July 19 around 1:24 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Jefferson Drive. Authorities said the suspect entered the business with a blunt object and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., authorities said they responded another robbery at Shop Rite on Lake Street. Authorities said the suspect entered the business implying he was armed. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Bernard Carrier, 34, of Lake Charles turned himself in to Lake Charles police on Monday, July 23. He has been charged with armed robbery and first degree robbery.

His bond is set at $130,000.

