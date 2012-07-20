Lake Charles city worker charged with theft

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 19, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a construction site in the Windsor Subdivision off of Lake Street in Lake Charles in reference to a call regarding a burglary in progress.

Deputies were advised when the contractor arrived at the construction site, he discovered an employee of Lake Charles Public Works Department, later identified as Joseph S. Banks, 44, of Lake Charles, using equipment owned by the City of Lake Charles, including a truck, a front end loader, and a trailer, to steal scrap metal and a tractor attachment valued at over $3,500, from the construction site.

Upon arrival, deputies questioned Banks who confirmed he stole the scrap metal and equipment. Deputies also questioned two other employees of the City of Lake Charles who were at the scene during the theft and released them without charges at this time.

Banks, who also had active warrants for non-support and simple criminal damage to property over $500, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Lance Melendy and Deputy Elrick Jones were the arresting deputies on the case. Detective Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.