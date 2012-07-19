Thursday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

LSU System President William Jenkins says decisions haven't been made about how to strip $329 million from the university's hospital system. He offered no assurances to lawmakers that hospitals and clinics wouldn't be faced with closure.

A leader of Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration warned Thursday that hospital cuts could be worse if state income estimates don't improve to fill the remaining gap in the Medicaid budget.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is looking to find a permanent solution to the problem of veterans having to wait outside in the heat to visit the mobile clinic. Currently, a second mobile unit is serving as a waiting room.

