Large sheet metal kills worker in Sulphur industrial accident

A worker killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a Sulphur business has been identified.

According to the Sulphur Police Department a large piece of sheet metal fell on 30 year old Gerald Wayne Fondel, Jr. of Lake Charles, which resulted in his death.



Fondel Memorial Chapel confirmed that he is a member of the Fondel family.

Authorities said that the accident happened around 7 p.m. at Superior Supply and Steel on Cities Services Highway.

We'll have more details as they come become available.

