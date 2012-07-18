Large sheet metal kills worker in Sulphur industrial accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Large sheet metal kills worker in Sulphur industrial accident

By David Bray, Publisher
Gerald Wayne Fondel, Jr. (Source: Fondel Memorial Chapel) Gerald Wayne Fondel, Jr. (Source: Fondel Memorial Chapel)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A worker killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a Sulphur business has been identified.

According to the Sulphur Police Department a large piece of sheet metal fell on 30 year old Gerald Wayne Fondel, Jr. of Lake Charles, which resulted in his death.

Fondel Memorial Chapel confirmed that he is a member of the Fondel family.

Authorities said that the accident happened around 7 p.m. at Superior Supply and Steel on Cities Services Highway.

We'll have more details as they come become available.

