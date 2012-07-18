Brandon Lavergne indicted on 2 counts of first degree murder

A grand jury has indicted Brandon Scott Lavergne for the aggravated kidnapping and first degree murder of 22-year-old Mickey Shunick. Shunick was last seen riding her bike in Lafayette in the early morning hours of May 19.

Lavergne was also indicted on first degree murder charge for the death of Lisa Pate. Pate was killed July 3, 1999.

Lavergne is scheduled to be in court next Friday, July 27, 2012.

