Country music video casting call in DeQuincy

The following is a Press Release from the DeQuincy News and Cameron Pilot:

Country music artist Billy Ewing and Starlight Music Productions have announced that DeQuincy has been chosen as the filming location for Ewing's music video, "I Like Trains", according to the singer's publicist Chriss Long, DeQuincy. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m.



Not only will DeQuincy be the filming location, but ten people from the area will be featured in the video as a nurse or hobo character. Interested persons should send their photo (in costume), name, phone number and address to singerbillyewing@hotmail.com by Sunday, July 22.

Ewing is from Milford, Texas, (a town with a population smaller than DeQuincy's 3,000). He grew up singing in church and has gospel music recordings as well as country. His sound has been influenced by that old-time church music as well as by legends George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. However, his lyrics -- classic themes which he writes himself -- speak to all generations. Other songs include "Pain" and "Goin' Home".

To find out more, go to www.reverbnation.com or country artist www.freewebs.com/countryartistbillyewing/.