Man charged with forgery, theft involving elderly person

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 19, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies received a call from an elderly woman who had discovered her debit card was missing from inside her purse after returning home from a local store. She had contacted her bank and discovered over $200 worth of unauthorized charges had been made at several local stores.

During further investigation, detectives were able to access video surveillance footage from one of the stores, which captured Jeremiah E. Clophus, 24, of Lake Charles, using the victim's debit card and forging her signature to make purchases.

On July 16, detectives located Clophus at the Adult Probation and Parole Office in Lake Charles and when questioned confirmed he used the stolen debit card to make several purchases. Clophus was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of forgery; and four counts of theft of the assets of an aged or disabled person.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $60,000.

CPSO Detective John Casarez is the lead investigator on this case.

