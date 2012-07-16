Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

Big money politics in Baton Rouge. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was the guest of honor at a $50,000 a plate fundraising lunch. But not everybody was glad to see Romney, a crowd of protesters was outside.

A new mom's joy turned to horror, when she as stricken with a flesh-eating disease. After more than 18 surgeries, she's on a long road to recovery.

A scantily-clad panhandler in Akron, Ohio is collecting hand-outs for an unusual reason.

Standing by her motorcycle, Chrissy Lance is holding a sign explaining it all ... "Not homeless. Need boobs." Lance is begging for money to buy breast implants.



