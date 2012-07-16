Boustany announces grant for City of Sulphur

The following is a Press Release from the Office of Congressman Charles W. Boustany, Jr, M.D.:

Congressman Charles W. Boustany, Jr. M.D. (R-South Louisiana) released the following statement after the City of Sulphur received a grant of $17,591 through the 2012 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program:

"This grant will benefit Sulphur by helping the city's police department better prevent and control crime by increasing technology and safety for police officers. The funds will be used to purchase new law enforcement equipment for the Sulphur Police Department. I am proud to see the city of Sulphur work to increase citizen's security and keep the department up-to-date with technology."

To view more on the grant description

