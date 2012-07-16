Sulphur armed robbery suspect arrested

The following is a Press Release from the Sulphur Police Department:

According to Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats, the Sulphur Police at approximately 3:30 p.m., Friday July 13, were given information concerning an individual matching the description of a suspect in an earlier robbery attempt at Access Credit Union and tried to enter the First National Bank in Sulphur.

With the help of the bank manager following the suspect, Sulphur Police were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect, Malcolm Jarmal Scott into custody.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Scott attempted to enter the Access Credit Union on Maplewood Drive with a cloth over his face. An employee alerted the front teller who locked the door from within. The suspect, after not being able to enter, fled on foot.

After further investigation, the suspect was connected with the armed robbery of the Southwest Credit Union located at 101 Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur on Friday May, 18 and the armed robbery of the Payday Now Loan located at 550 North Cities Service Hwy on June 30. In both robberies, the suspect entered the businesses presenting a small hand gun, demanding money and fleeing on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured in the in either incident.

Arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail on two counts of armed robbery was Malcolm Jarmal Scott, 27 of Houston, TX. Scott is being held in the Sulphur City Jail on a $350,000 bond set by Judge Mike Canaday.

Detective Chris Guidry of the Sulphur Police Detective Division is conducting the investigation.

