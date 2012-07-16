Village of Fenton public notice

The following is a Press Release from the Village of Fenton:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Village of Fenton, Parish of Jefferson Davis, Louisiana,

has been ordered and called and will be held at its regular meeting place, the Fenton Village Hall, 712 Third Avenue, Fenton, Louisiana.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday August 14, 2012, at 6:30 p.m., for the following purposes, to wit: To conduct a meeting for the purposes of its regular agenda, AND to consider levying additional or increased millage rate(s) without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rate(s) after reassessment and rolling forward to rate(s) not to exceed the prior year's maximum.

The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next tax year from the increased or adjusted millage is $9369.86 and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $272.90.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.