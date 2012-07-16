$40,000 worth of pot found in car on I-10

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Friday, July 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Cpl. Kevin Hoover conducted a stop on a car traveling eastbound on I-10 near between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation.

When the driver of the car, Michael D. Boeh, 45, of Cincinnati, OH, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, Cpl. Hoover asked for permission to search the car and he refused.

After Cpl. Hoover's K-9 "Mako" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car, a search was conducted and approximately 20 pounds of marijuana wrapped in cellophane and duct tape, with an estimated street value of over $40,000, was recovered from a duffle bag in the trunk of the car.

Boeh was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $100,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.