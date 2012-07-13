Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC newsroom..

LSU's network of charity hospitals and clinics faces massive cuts after Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration decided that the largest share of new Medicaid reductions will fall on university-run facilities that care for poor and uninsured patients.

Mitt Romney insists he had "no role whatsoever in the management" of the private equity firm Bain Capital after early 1999. And the GOP presidential hopeful says President Barack Obama should apologize for ads saying Romney was in charge of Bain when it outsourced jobs. Documents suggest Romney continued to play an active role in Bain through 2002.

