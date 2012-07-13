Sulphur redistricting plans accepted

The City of Sulphur's redistricting plans were accepted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Due to population shifts, the city is required to shift district layouts so population will be somewhat evenly distributed.

City council district lines will be in effect for any future municipal elections.

Sulphur Mayor Chris Duncan said residents have to be plus or minus 5 percent in each district so that the map can show what changes were made.

"What we are asking citizens to do is to not take this lightly, because in 2014 when you go in to elect your city councilmen, you want to make sure that you understand who is going to be your city councilmen at that time," Mayor Duncan said. "Right now the council district you are in might change because there were some minor changes throughout the area."

To see if your voting district has been changed, click our photo gallery or visit the office of the Council Clerk in Sulphur.

