Lake Charles man accused of distribution of child pornography

The following is a Press Release from the Louisiana State Police:

On July 12, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant at the residence of David T. Shelton, 35, of Lake Charles. The warrant was the result of an Operation Child Watch investigation initiated by State Police detectives involving child pornography being downloaded onto Shelton's computer.

A search of Shelton's computer revealed over 40 movies containing child sexual abuse on the computer. During an interview with detectives, Shelton admitted to downloading the movies.

Shelton was arrested for distribution of child pornography and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set at $150,000.

If convicted, Shelton faces up to a $10,000 fine and up to ten years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from the potential abuse of child predators by targeting those individuals with sexually explicit images and/or videos on their computers. This is an ongoing effort, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.