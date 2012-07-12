Thursday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

They have names like "Spice" and "K-2", a new type of drugs known as synthetic marijuana that tried to skirt around the law. Eventually those drugs were outlawed. Now there's a new law to help law enforcement. It speeds up how quickly new drugs can taken off store shelves.

A scathing and embarrassing report shows the late coach at Penn State, Joe Paterno, and other top school hid sexual abuse allegations against convicted assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The report by former FBI Director Louis Freeh says Paterno was more deeply involved in the scandal than previously thought.

