Mallett appointed to LSU Board of Supervisors

The following is a press release from the office of Governor Bobby Jindal:

Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors Thursday.

The goal of the Louisiana State University (LSU) Board of Supervisors is to provide leadership and support for the LSU System. The board aids the LSU System in the development of intellectual and professional programs of instruction, research, and public service, works to increase opportunities for students, and enhances services to the community and the state.

The board is composed of fifteen gubernatorial appointments which are subject to senate confirmation and one student member who serves a one year term. Members include: two members appointed from each congressional district and one member appointed from the state at-large serving six year terms.

Appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors:

Scott Ballard, of Covington, is a partner of WOW Café & Wingery Franchising and Ballard Hospitality and is the Chief Executive Officer of PJ's Coffee & New Orleans Roast. Ballard will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

Lee Mallett, of Iowa, is the Owner of Mallett Buildings and is the Owner and Operator of the Academy of Training Skills. Mallett will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 7th Congressional District, as required by statute.

