Woman indicted on 2 counts of vehicular homicide

A woman has been indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide during a two-vehicle accident on Highway 171 in April.

Toxicology results revealed Megan Schexnider was impaired on drugs during the accident.

According to State Police a van driven by Leyla Austin had a flat tire on Highway 171 northbound. Passenger, Vincent Austin got out of the van to change the tire. Schexnider rear-ended the van and collided with the van and Vincent Austin.

Vincent Austin was declared dead at the scene.

Schexnider was charged on June 1 for two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of careless operation and one count of driving under suspension.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.