Lake Charles sex offender ordinance on hold

The controversial Lake Charles sex offender ordinance is on hold tonight.

Judge Michael Canaday issued a temporary restraining order Thursday preventing the city from imposing the new restrictions on sex offenders, like a $400 registration fee.

The restraining order will stand until Aug. 22 when a hearing on a legal challenge to the ordinance will be held.

